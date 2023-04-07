On the rescheduled trip to China, scheduled for next week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva increased the number of guests to join the presidential entourage. According to the list obtained by the Political Broadcast37 parliamentarians were invited.

Among them are 29 deputies, including the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and 8 senators, including the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Federal deputy Cleber Verde (Republicanos-MA), who is among the guests, supported former president Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections.

The entourage is expected to depart next Tuesday, 11, in the morning. On the 15th, Lula should go with the Brazilian delegation to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, with a return to Brazil scheduled for the 16th.

The trip had initially been scheduled for March 25th. However, Lula was diagnosed with pneumonia and influenza A, which postponed his trip to the Asian country.

As shown by Estadão/Broadcaston the trip scheduled for March to China, the presidential entourage expected 34 parliamentarians, in addition to 200 businessmen.

Check the list of deputies and senators invited to join the presidential entourage, obtained by the report:

– Arthur Lira (PP-AL) – President of the Chamber of Deputies

– Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) – President of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front

– Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) – Vice-President of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front

– Vander Loubet (PT-MS) – Vice-President of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front

– Luiz Fernando Faria (PSD-MG) – Vice-President of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front

– Gutemberg Reis (MDB-RJ) – Vice-President of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front

– Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) – Leader of the PT in the Chamber of Deputies

– Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA) – Deputy Leader of the Government in the National Congress

– Eduardo da Fonte (PP-PE)

– Julius Caesar (PSD-PI)

– Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB-SP) – President of the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense

– Isnaldo Bulhoes Jr. (MDB-AL) – Leader of the MDB

– José Guimarães (PT-CE) – Leader of the Government in the Chamber

– Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP) – Citizenship Leader

– André Figueiredo (PDT-CE) – Leader of the PDT

– Fábio Macedo (PODE-MA) – Leader of Podemos

– Fred Costa (Patriota-MG) – Leader of Patriota

– Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) – Leader of the PCdoB

– Luis Tibé (Avante-MG) – Leader of Avante

– Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE) – Network Representative

– Lula da Fonte (PP-PE)

– Deputy Iza Arruda (MDB-PE)

– Deputy Cleber Verde (Republicanos-MA)

– Deputy AJ Albuquerque (PP-CE)

– Pedro Campos (PSB-PE) – Deputy leader of the PSB

– Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) – Deputy leader of the PSB

– Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB-PE) – Deputy leader of the Government in the Chamber

– André Janones (Avante-MG) – Deputy leader of Avante

– Heitor Schuch (PSB-RS), President of the Commission for Industry, Commerce and Services

– Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) – President of the Federal Senate

– Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – President of the Foreign Affairs Committee

– Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) – President of the Economic Affairs Committee

– Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) – Leader of the Democratic Resistance Parliamentary Bloc

– Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) – Leader of the Government

– Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (REDE-AP) – Leader of the Government in Congress

– Senator Augusta Brito (PT-CE)

– Senator Jussara Lima (PSD-PI)