Decree eliminates the possibility for the government to sell the shareholding it still has in the electric company

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that excludes the possibility of the government selling the remaining shares of the Eletrobras. The text, published on Thursday (17.Aug.2023) in the DOU (Official Gazette), removes the company’s remaining shareholdings from the PND (National Privatization Program). Here’s the full (70 KB).

The decree also revokes the qualification of the sale of the remaining shares of Eletrobras from the PPI (Program of Investment Partnerships of the Presidency of the Republic), which evaluates and structures projects for the transfer of public assets to the private sector.

