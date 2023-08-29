President declared that, if the organ received by Faustão is from a supporter of the São Paulo team, he will live “another 100 years”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) praised the performance of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) in organ transplantation and wished that the heart received by the TV presenter Fausto Silva, Faustão, was Corinthian. “Faustão, if that heart is Corinthians, you will still live another 100 years”, declared the president during his live weekly this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023). The 73-year-old presenter underwent surgery on Sunday (27.Aug) after 19 days on the waiting list. He had heart failure.