LISBON (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised the European Union and criticized those who believe in military solutions to current problems during a speech to Portugal’s parliament on Tuesday, the day Portuguese people commemorate the 49th anniversary of the Revolution. dos Carnations, which put an end to decades of authoritarian rule in the European country.

Lula’s statements come after he became the target of criticism for claiming that both Russia and Ukraine were responsible for the war that started in February last year, when Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory, and also for declaring that the United States and the EU contribute to the prolonging the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine.

“I consider the resulting integration of the European Union to be a democratic heritage of humanity. And I saw in Brazil, the tragic consequence that always happens when politics is denied, dialogue is denied”, said Lula.

“Anyone who believes in military solutions to current problems fights against the winds of history. No solution to any conflict, national or international, will be lasting if it is not based on dialogue and political negotiation”, he defended.

In his speech, Lula also stated that he condemns the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and defended the need to talk about peace.

“Brazil understands the apprehension caused by the return of war to Europe. We condemn the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We believe in an international order founded on respect for International Law and the preservation of national sovereignties,” he said.

“At the same time, it must be admitted that the war cannot go on indefinitely. Every day the fighting continues, human suffering increases, the loss of life, the destruction of homes.”

Lula has defended that a group of countries that are not involved in the war mediate peace negotiations between Russians and Ukrainians. He addressed the issue in meetings he had with US presidents Joe Biden; from France, Emmanuel Macron, and from China, Xi Jinping, in addition to the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. Lula also had a phone call with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Lula’s recent statements about the war, and the fact that he received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brasília, however, generated criticism from the United States and the European Union, which pointed out that Brazil would be aligned with Moscow , which the Brazilian government denies.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony)