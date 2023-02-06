After promising in the campaign to exempt from Income Tax (IR) those who earn up to R$ 5 thousand, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva considers starting to expand the exemption range of the table later this year for those who earn two minimum wages (R$ 2604), found the Estadão. The range is currently at R$ 1,903, which means that those who earn less than one and a half minimum wage already have to pay the tax.

This point has bothered President Lula, who has been heavily criticized on social media for not starting to correct the IR table, even if gradually. In the campaign, Lula promised to exempt anyone who earns up to R$5,000.

Allied parliamentarians also charge the kickoff of the correction. On Thursday, he returned to say that he will adjust the table and that he will approve the tax reform.

If the minimum wage rises to R$1,320 on Labor Day, in May – as the government considers announcing depending on the evolution of Social Security spending -, the problem increases, since the tax will be charged on top of the paycheck of more employees.

The limit has been the same since 2015, when the minimum wage was R$788. Anyone earning more than 2.4 minimum wages (today, the equivalent of R$2,908) paid tax. When the Real Plan came into force, in July 1994, the income tax exemption range was R$561.81, corresponding to eight minimums at the time (R$70).

The subject is delicate because it involves a very high loss of revenue and the economic area of ​​the government prefers to address the issue in negotiations for the second stage of the tax reform, planned by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for the second half.

As found out by Estadão, the government is looking for a model that reduces the impact of the measure on revenue. That is, a way that favors the lower income brackets. A loss of revenue impact of BRL 10 billion is considered, according to sources. Lula did not hit the hammer, but he has been demanding a solution.

If the change increases taxation, the measure could not be adopted in 2023 due to the principle of precedence that governs IR taxation. By this rule, changes that cause a tax increase can only take effect in the following year.

Criticism of the lack of correction increased after Haddad gave an interview to portal 247 stating, inaccurately, that the correction of the table could only be made in 2024 due to the anteriority. Is that in the plans of the Ministry of Finance is the idea of ​​correcting the table, but compensating the loss of collection with the increase in the charge for the richest Brazilians. In that case, the government would have to wait next year for the measure to come into force after approval by Congress.

Tax expert Elisabeth Libertuci believes that it is possible to reduce the impact on the government’s cash flow and favor the poorest. “Everyone will have a lower tax burden, but the lower brackets will have a lower tax burden in proportion to the higher brackets,” she said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.