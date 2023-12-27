Decree was published this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) in the “Official Gazette of the Union”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) established the PNCiber (National Cybersecurity Policy), proposed by the GSI (Institutional Security Office). According to the decree published in this Wednesday's edition (Dec 27, 2023) of Official Diary of the Unionthe goal is “guide cybersecurity activity” in Brazil. Here's the complete (PDF – 337 kB).

Second note of the GSI, the National Cybersecurity Policy “contemplates a set of needs highlighted by different institutions and cybersecurity experts to improve national governance on the subject”. The agency said that the measure “It is of the greatest urgency and relevance”since Brazil “is one of the most attacked countries in virtual environments”.

PNCiber’s objectives include:

promote the development of national products, services and technologies aimed at cybersecurity;

ensure the confidentiality, integrity, authenticity and availability of solutions and data used for the processing, storage and electronic or digital transmission of information;

strengthen diligent action in cyberspace, especially among children, adolescents and the elderly;

contribute to combating cybercrime and other malicious actions in cyberspace;

encourage the adoption of cyber protection and risk management measures to prevent, avoid, mitigate, reduce and neutralize vulnerabilities, incidents and cyber attacks, and their impacts;

develop education and technical-professional training in cybersecurity in society;

promote scientific research, technological development and innovation activities related to cybersecurity;

increase coordinated action and the exchange of cybersecurity information between the Union, the States, the Federal District and municipalities; the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers; the private sector and society;

develop regulatory, oversight and control mechanisms aimed at improving national cyber security and resilience;

implement collaborative strategies to develop international cooperation in cybersecurity.

The decree also establishes the CNCiber (National Cybersecurity Committee), which will be composed of representatives from the government, civil society, scientific institutions and entities from the business sector.

Committee members met quarterly to, among other things, propose updates to PNCiber, the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the National Cybersecurity Plan.