Coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin announced 31 priority nuclei; design is preview of ministries

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)defined this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) the technical groups that will receive priority in the transitional government. The list of the transitional team of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) includes Education, Social Assistance, Economy, Environment, Women, Racial Equality, Native Peoples, Strategic Intelligence and Welfare as some of the major areas.

In 2018, the then transition coordinator for the government of Jair Bolsonaro🇧🇷 Onyx Lorenzoni🇧🇷 listed 18 technical areas priorities. In 2019, the Esplanade under the command of the current president started with 22 ministries. Now, in 2022, Alckmin has chosen 31 areas. This is a concrete indication that, as Lula wishes, the Esplanade of Ministries under his leadership will have more portfolios.

There are, however, doubts about specific areas. Justice and Public Security will remain interlinked during the transitional government. It is, for now, a victory for the elected senator. Flávio Dino (PSB-MA) –critical of the division of the two folders. Despite being united during the transition, there is still no consensus on the separation of the ministry from 2023.

The ministries promised by Lula during the campaign, in addition to those that already exist, result in 34 folders🇧🇷

Alckmin signed this Tuesday (Nov 8) an ordinance that installs the transition office at Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil. The text presents the transition team’s workflow and details the technical priorities of the new management. Here’s the intact (277 KB).

The general coordinator of the transition also released the names of the collegiate coordination of the Social Assistance and Economy groups, in addition to the 12 members of the political council formed by parties that support the 3rd Lula government.

These are the 31 thematic nuclei selected by Lula’s team for this stage of government:

Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Social assistance;

Government Center;

Cities;

Science, Technology and Innovation;

communications;

Culture;

Defense;

Agrarian Development;

Regional development;

Human rights;

Economy 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Education;

Sport;

Racial equality;

Industry, Commerce and Services;

Infrastructure;

Strategic Intelligence;

Justice and Public Security;

Environment;

Mines and Energy;

Women;

fishing;

Planning, Budget and Management;

Native Peoples;

Social Security;

Foreign Affairs;

Health;

Job;

Transparency, Integrity and Control;

Tourism.

in the group of Economywere announced:

André Lara Resende;

Guilherme Mello;

Nelson Barbosa and

Persio Arida.

at the core of Social assistancewill be:

Simone Tebet;

Marcia Lopes;

Teresa Campelo and

André Quintão.

At the political councilenter: