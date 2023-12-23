Rate rose 6 percentage points in 1 year, according to PoderData; Bolsonaro supporters who approve the PT member are 15%

Search PowerDate carried out from December 16 to 18, 2023 shows that 16% of voters who say they voted for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections disapprove the PT administration. In 1 year, the rate rose 6 percentage points.

As it is a segment that tends, for the most part, to approve the government, these percentages indicate a profile of “dissatisfied voter” by Lula.

To achieve this result, the PowerDate crossed the interviewees' answers to the questions: “Do you approve or disapprove of President Lula’s government?” It is “Who did you vote for president in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections?” throughout the year. O PowerDate carried out 5 national surveys in 2023 to evaluate various aspects of President Lula's administration. It was the only company to carry out this amount of surveys from January to December, covering the entire government year.

The survey also compared the interviewees' declaration of vote in 2022 with the evaluation of the president's personal work – when the interviewee can evaluate Lula at the head of Planalto as good/excellent, regular or bad/terrible. In this intersection, the result is numerically more favorable to the president, but technically tied, within the limit of the survey's margin of error (2 pp), with the management's assessment.

Lula received 60,345,999 votes in the 2nd round of 2022 against Bolsonaro's 58,206,354. This means that the percentages of dissatisfied people are equivalent to something like 9,6 million votersa number more than 4 times greater than the 2.14 million votes that decided the election in favor of the PT member.

Despite this, the PowerDate also shows an opposite scenario. Among those who voted for former president Jair Bolsonaro, there is a significant portion who, today, evaluate the PT administration positively: 15% declare “to approve” the Lula government and another 11% evaluate the current president's performance as “good” or “excellent”.

Considering the 15% who say “to approve” the federal administration in Bolsonaro's electorate and the votes received by the military, the survey indicates that around 8.7 million of these voters They are now sympathetic to the new management. In other words, on both sides there are voters with signs of changing their opinion and, in both cases, this number exceeds the difference in votes that decided the 2022 election.

All things considered, polarization remains strong and, as the Power360, at the beginning of the week, Lula has less support than when he was elected. He ends the first year without being able to fulfill his speech of uniting the country. On the contrary, he even managed to alienate some of his own supporters.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from December 16th to 18th, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error in the general survey stratum is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

THOSE WHO DIDN'T VOTE

Less than half (44%) of people who did not leave home to vote on October 30, 2022 say “to approve” the Lula government. The percentage has fallen 6 points since January – when it was 50%. In this group, those who declare to be dissatisfied are 39% – 5 percentage points more than at the beginning of the mandate.

Regarding Lula's personal performance, those who say they did not vote in the 2nd round of 2022 are divided:

31% declare to be “good” or “excellent”;

31% say they are “bad” or “terrible”;

33% evaluate how “regular”.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 16 to 18, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device's keyboard. The study's confidence interval is 95%.

