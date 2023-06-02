Minister affirms that launch depends on the president’s agenda and the resolution of bureaucracies; will last about 4 months

The stimulus package for the production of popular cars received this Thursday (June 1, 2023) the approval of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) informed the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He presented the final version of the program to the Planalto Palace, which will be analyzed by the Civil House.

The minister did not inform the launch date, which, according to him, will depend on Lula’s commitments and on overcoming bureaucratic obstacles, such as opinions from the IRS and the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury). Haddad, however, said he hoped that the Civil House would conclude the analysis of the MP (provisional measure) next Monday (June 5).

Haddad limited himself to saying that the program will last “around 4 months” and explained that the temporary tax reduction will not have an impact on the public coffers because the source of funding is defined.

“We reached an agreement. It was a good drawing for the MDIC [Ministério do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços], good for the Farm. The 2 ministries are very well contemplated”, said Haddad upon returning from Planalto. According to him, the package will remain in effect until interest rates start to fall in Brazil.

“This is an issue limited to the coming months so that there are no layoffs. Above all, there is great concern with employment in the automobile industry and throughout the chain. It is a temporary thing, with a definite value and definite time”said the minister.

“LULA VALIDATED SOURCE”

Haddad also stated that Lula validated the source of resources to finance the program. According to the Minister of Finance, the final impact of the tax waiver will be less than the R$2 billion initially announced and will be fully offset.

“The impact not only does not reach BRL 2 billion, but is more offset by the measures I took to the President of the Republic”he declared.

With information from Brazil Agency