The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) encouraged people to practice physical exercise on his profile on X (formerly Twitter). “Don’t be lazy. I’m 78 years old and I work out. Get up and go exercise.”, wrote the president. The publication was made on Tuesday (November 14, 2023) to publicize the PT government’s program to renegotiate Fies (Higher Education Student Financing Fund) debts. Lula said that people should not only exercise their bodies, but “the head too”and who, for this reason, launched the initiative.