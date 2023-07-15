Estadão Contenti

7/14/2023 – 7:55 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva edited this Friday, 14, the Provisional Measure (MP) 1.180/23, which opens an extraordinary credit in the amount of R$ 280 million to allow the emergency service of expenses with civil protection and defense actions of states that suffered from heavy rains. The measure was published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

This week, states like Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Pernambuco and Alagoas were the targets of intense storms that left thousands of people homeless and areas in an emergency situation. The southern region was the victim of a cyclone during the week; the Northeast region experienced a storm in recent days.

