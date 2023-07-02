Comparison is made with the semester prior to the beginning of the mandate; in the same period, in 2019, Bolsonaro grew 23%

The president’s social media accounts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) showed a 56% reduction in interactions after the first 6 months of government. The comparison is made with the previous semester, from July to December 2022, before the current Chief Executive took office.

The data was collected by the data analysis company bites the request of Power360. They show that the PT closed the month of June with 36% fewer interactions by publication on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The number of posts also decreased – it dropped from 5,222 in the 2nd half of 2022 to 3,525 in 2023.

Part of this reduction can be explained by the lack of engagement of digital public opinion, which reduced interactivity after the election of the president. “The absence of a structured strategy on the part of the federal government’s communication area reflects this performance of the president within the digital universe”says Manoel Fernandes, director of Bites.

Unlike Lula, in the analogous period of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the then president increased their numbers. During his 1st semester at Planalto, he had 23% more interactions. The total posts also increased: it went from 2,747, from July to December 2018, to 2,939, from January to June 2019.

According to Fernandes, this is a tendency of Bolsonarist networks, which have always been more active, unlike the opposition, which “it was only focused on the final stretch of the 2022 campaign”.

“Bolsonarists discovered and tested all the limits of digital communication. They were born digital because they had no history of militancy before. Quite different from the opposition, which has always occupied the streets, but has not yet undergone a digital transformation”explains.

Lula had a drop in all networks, with the biggest loss on Facebook – a 73% drop in interactions.

Here are the numbers of Lula’s interactions, by social network, in the comparison between the 1st half of his term and the 2nd half of 2022:

Facebook: from 48,902,336 to 12,592,017 (-73%) ;

Twitter: from 76,967,573 to 27,649,993 (-63%) ;

Instagram: from 254,230,527 to 126,065,455 (-49%).

In the 1st half of his term, the only social network of former President Bolsonaro that showed a drop was Facebook, with a decrease of 12%. The one with the greatest growth was Instagram, with 39% more interactions than in the previous semester.

Here are the numbers of Bolsonaro’s interactions, by social network, in the comparison between the 1st half of his term and the 2nd half of 2018:

Facebook: from 97,362,419 to 85,282,913 (12.1%) ;

Twitter: from 39,505,009 to 50,484,123 (28.0%) ;

Instagram: from 197,688,155 to 276,208,480 (39%).

DAY OF THE POSSESSION RENDERED MORE INTERACTIONS

For both, the day that yielded the most interactions on the networks was January 1, the date of the presidential inauguration. In 2023, Lula achieved 16 million interactions. Bolsonaro, in 2019, reached 9.6 million.

Despite Lula’s absolute numbers being higher, the current Chief Executive hit the mark with 102 publicationswhile Bolsonaro did it with 16 posts, 6 times less. That is, proportionally, the interaction by publication of Bolsonaro was superior.

The 2nd day with the highest yield in Lula’s networks was January 8, the date of the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers. There were 25 posts, which totaled 7.6 million interactions.

Until June 30, Lula did not miss a single day. Already in the 1st half of former President Bolsonaro’s term, he added 6 days without making any publication.

“TALK WITH THE PRESIDENT”

In June, President Lula, in an attempt to increase his presence on social networks, began to weekly lives on their official Youtube channel.

Call of “Conversation with the President”, the live has a podcast format and is an interview with Lula. The program’s anchor is journalist Marcos Uchôa –who left the Globe in 2021.

At the premiere, on June 13, it had around 6,000 simultaneous views on the channel. By the time this post was published, 18 days after the broadcast, there had been 178 thousand views on Youtube. On Facebook, where live was also displayed in real time, 167,000 views were registered until the same time.

3 programs have already been broadcast. Fernandes, director of Bites, says that he sees the president’s willingness to understand the “new world of communication”but that this objective will not be achieved with the help of old communication models and practices.