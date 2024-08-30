President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) downplayed this Friday (30) the criticisms that Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro made of Brazil last Wednesday (28) that he did not “interfere” in the country’s electoral situation in 2022, when then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not recognize the PT’s victory.

The Venezuelan leader’s harsh speech came amid demands from Brazil and other countries around the world for the release of the voting records that supposedly prove his victory, and which have been contested by the opposition because they have not been made public.

Maduro said he forwarded the minutes of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, which confirmed the victory and ordered the documents to be kept confidential.

Lula, however, downplayed the criticism and stated that he still does not recognize the victory of Maduro or even that of his opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, as other countries have already done.

“I am not questioning the Supreme Court. […] We are demanding proof. Obviously he has the right to not like it, because I said it was important to call new elections,” Lula said in an interview with the radio. MaisPBfrom João Pessoa, where he has an agenda throughout the day.

He also recalled that Maduro ignored the analysis of the minutes by opposition members on the CNE board.

The president also stated that he had always been concerned about Venezuela due to its long border with Brazil and its commercial relationship, and that he had even sent a letter to Maduro after the death of Hugo Chavez in 2013, explaining the work he had done to ensure that the former president was accepted by the international community.

Lula stated that he “honestly” does not know what the dictator did with the letter, but that he “made a political choice”.

“Maduro will take care of it, he will bear the consequences of his actions, and I will bear the consequences of my actions. Now, I am politically aware that I tried to help a lot,” Lula added.

He also says he does not accept what former ally Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua did when he expelled Brazilian ambassador Breno da Costa at the beginning of the month for not attending the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution.

This led the government to also expel the Nicaraguan representative in Brasilia, Fulvia Matu, following the principle of reciprocity.

“Ortega took another path a long time ago,” said Lula, recalling that his phone calls to the Nicaraguan dictator were ignored after Pope Francis appealed to him to negotiate the release of Catholic bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned by the regime.

He concluded by stating that “I do not accept this behavior, this country is very big, it has no disputes with anyone and I also do not want disputes with anyone.” And he pointed out that he will not take the same attitude if any foreign ambassador in Brasília does not attend the Independence celebration.