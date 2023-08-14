Former president says that if the PT always mentions his name “it’s a sign” that he is bothering

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “do not sleep” not to mention him “all day”. gave statement in interview to the YouTube channel “I Updated You” this Sunday (13.Aug.2023) when he returned to criticize the absence of armored cars. “A former president is entitled to 8 cars. I confess that when I was a deputy, I thought it was exaggeration. But in my particular case, I cannot go to the bakery because of the harassment and also because of the possibility of another lawsuit”, he said. The Civil House claims that former presidents are entitled to 2 official cars and their respective drivers, but that the use of armored cars is not the right of any former head of the Executive. Bolsonaro also said that if he is “the press against” him and if Lula always mentions his name, “it’s a sign” that he is bothering you. “If I were a dummy, so to speak, as that minister said, they wouldn’t be giving”said in reference to the response of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso to a question from a demonstrator in New York (USA) about the source code of the electronic voting machines.