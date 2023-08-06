Minister of Cities says that decrees with the changes responded to requests from governors to provide legal certainty

Minister of Cities, Jader Filhostated that the changes made to the Basic Sanitation Framework through decrees signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) were not intended to discourage private investment in the sector. According to him, they served to provide legal certainty and ensure the realization of investments in the universalization of water and sewage networks by 2033, whether public or private.

In an interview given to Power360 in Belém (PA), the city that will host the Amazon Summit next week, the minister said that the changes even encouraged private investment through PPPs (Public Private Partnerships). According to the previous text, sanitation companies could only sub-delegate to a private partner company up to 25% of the contract or of its annual revenue.

“No one is trying to discourage private initiative. When we establish the removal of the 25% limit for PPPs, which was not in the original text and was placed by the former president, what was the logic of limiting? This, yes, discouraged the private initiative to participate, because it does not remain standing. With a country as diffuse and continental as ours, we need to give each place more freedom to find the solution”he stated.

According to Jader Filho, several governors approached the government to ask that the rules be made more flexible, fearing that in the previous model it would not be possible to make the necessary investments viable nor would there be legal certainty to sign new contracts.

“As soon as I arrived in government, in the 1st conversation with the Civil House and President Lula to get guidance on what the government was thinking, the word was investment. It doesn’t matter to us where it comes from, it can be private or public. What we have to do is make it easier for it to actually happen. And several governors came to me, from the left, from the right, from the center, asking us to make changes to this legislation to provide legal security”he said.

The last sanitation decrees were published in July, with changes in relation to the previous ones after pressure from congressmen who threatened to overturn the texts. In the new version, in addition to removing the limits for PPPs, the government changed the sections that dealt with regionalized provision and proof of the financial capacity of companies to meet the targets.

“When we made the changes with the decrees, we observed this to give a greater possibility for more ideas and solutions to be applied. So that in fact, with public and private investments, we can jointly achieve the universalization of water and sewage services by 2033”said Jader Filho.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

Considering the new decrees published in July, current contracts will not necessarily need economic-financial proof, while state-owned companies that would bid from now on would need it, under the risk of the business being considered irregular.

For experts heard by Power360, the absence of proof of financial conditions favors state-owned companies – many of which are inefficient and have not yet managed to prove their conditions. They also claim that the change calls into question the capacity that these companies will have to meet the goals of the framework and solve the historic problem of sanitation in the country.

Here are the changes:

in the regionalized provision, the section authorizing that a given municipality inserted in a regional structure is served by a state-owned company, which would not need a bidding process for this, falls out;

the section that authorized proof of economic and financial capacity with precarious and irregular contracts, which would have a deadline to be regularized until 2025, falls;

maintains the deadline for proof of economic and financial capacity until December 31, 2023;

Proof of economic and financial capacity will no longer be mandatory for current providers to close additional terms with the universalization targets;

the regionalized provision, it is allowed to have more than one provider per region, if the law allows it, as well as it authorizes that a given municipality inserted in a region structure is served by a municipal state.

Today, the lack of access to drinking water affects almost 35 million people and around 100 million Brazilians do not have access to sewage collection, according to the most recent data from SNIS (National Information System on Sanitation). In addition, only 51% of sewage is treated, which results in more than 5,500 Olympic swimming pools being discharged into nature on a daily basis.