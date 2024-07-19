According to the deputy, his succession will be “a process of construction, different from the Senate, where there was a ‘I elect you, you elect me’”

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate in the selection of his successor, but “shall not indicate nor shall it veto” a name. According to Lira, he will be elected “a profile” for the command of the Lower House, “not a name”. And he added: “It’s a construction process, unlike the Senate, where there was a ‘I elect you, you elect me’‘”.

The election for the presidency of the Chamber will be held in February 2025. Among the candidates for the position are the deputies:

Lira declared that he will not have “the boldness“to say that he will present a candidate.”What I need to make very clear is that the 3 of them are very close to me. (…) I’ve been with Elmar since 2015. The problem is: do I choose Elmar alone? It’s not like that. We have a team where families get along. If Elmar fits the profile, he’ll be the one chosen. If he doesn’t fit, it could be someone else. And it could be anyone.”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished this Friday (19.Jul.2024).

“I don’t know what might happen from here on out. What is clear is that this issue will be addressed based on a profile, not a name. It is a process of construction, unlike the Senate, where there was a ‘I elect you, you elect me, we’re all good, we’re all good’. Here [na Câmara] No. Here is a more vibrant House”, he added.

When asked about the rejection of Elmar by government members, Lira said that no one had spoken to him about it and said he had demanded Lula’s participation in the process.

“What I have always heard from President Lula is that he does not want to get involved. In conversations with him, I said: ‘President, it is not that you will not get involved, but you have to participate’. He will not indicate and he should not veto either, because the veto will be upheld tomorrow. I would not be stupid enough to impose a veto on someone on the president. The conversations will take place. In August, I hope we will have a peaceful solution by the majority.”, he stated.

As to the possibility of David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) to be elected to the presidency of the Senate, forming a União Brasil partnership in the leadership of the Legislative Houses, Lira said that the senator could change parties.If the name was Elmar and if the name was Davi and if this was not swallowed, the senator could change parties at any time.”

Read more: