President Lula this Wednesday during an act in Brasilia flanked by two of his ministers, Luiz Marinho (Labor, left) and Rui Costa (Civil House). DOUGLAS MAGNO (AFP)

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has dismissed more than 80 soldiers assigned to the palace where he offices and the presidential residence; he suspects that they are infiltrators, Bolsonaristas more loyal to his predecessor than to the Republic. He and his wife have not moved either and, for now, they are still in a luxury hotel in Brasilia. They want to make sure that their official home will be an armored space for their security and privacy. The supreme chief of the Armed Forces also has reasons for suspicion, given that it is increasingly evident that the assault on the headquarters of the three powers, on Sunday, January 8, had the complicity of military commanders. The invasion has focused on the behavior of the Armed Forces after the elections that Jair Messias Bolsonaro lost, before the presidential replacement and during the coup attack.

The Planalto palace, where the presidents work, was one of three buildings invaded by thousands of angry Bolsonaristas who reject Lula’s victory with falsehoods and conspiracy theories. And that Planalto has a specific body whose mission is to protect it. But it turns out that on Saturday, when there were already official reports warning of the risk of attack during the Bolsonaro demonstration called for Sunday, some soldiers who had arrived the day before to reinforce the presidential guard were sent home. They were only called back once the extremist invasion was complete.

President Lula, who was out of Brasilia that fateful day, could have mobilized the military to restore order, but he preferred to keep them on the sidelines and for his government to assume public security in the capital.

In parallel, scrutiny is increasing over the role that the military and members of the security forces played in the serious incidents.

The president assured this Wednesday in an interview with the Globo channel, the most watched in Brazil, that “all those who participated in the coup acts will be punished.” “I got the impression that people were following orders given by Bolsonaro,” Lula declared. “Whoever wants to do politics should take off their uniform,” she also claimed. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is still in the US with no return date.

The journalist Fabio Victor, who has just published camouflaged power, which investigates the relationship of the military with politics and the alliance with Bolsonaro (published by Companhia das Letras, in Portuguese), maintains over the phone that “the Armed Forces have been, at least, colluding with Bolsonaro, which assaulted the institutions”. He details that the military leadership “supported the coup guideline from the beginning. Issued a joint note [tras las elecciones] in which they framed the protests in front of the barracks as an exercise of freedom of expression. There was the embryo of the attempted coup [del 8 de enero]. They could have dismantled the coup camps – they had the power to do so – but they did not; and relatives of influential soldiers participated in them”.

The Armed Forces have remained silent since the assault in Brasilia. But the complicity of some military commander was recorded on video. One of the footage that has circulated through the networks shows how a police chief confronts a uniformed army colonel who is trying to prevent the arrest of assailants in one of the noble halls of Planalto. “But are you crazy?” the policeman yells at the soldier who cuts him off before what the first one proclaims: “Here are all the prisoners”.

While the investigations are advancing to determine who perpetrated, encouraged and financed the invasion of Brasilia, judicial decisions on the defendants are taking place. More than 350 detainees have been imprisoned by order of Supreme Court magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading the investigation, a very harsh measure in a country like Brazil that stands out as an especially guarantor. Another 220 people are free with charges. And Moraes still has to analyze the files of some 800 arrested.

Lula’s mistrust goes beyond individual behavior. Hence, she dismissed more than 80 uniformed officers this week, days after publicly complaining that someone inside the presidential palace opened the door to the coup plotters. The leader of the Brazilian left, who presides over a government with a broad front, would have wanted the Armed Forces to dismantle the coup camps that Bolsonarismo set up the day after the elections. But until his inauguration, he was bound hand and foot.

Since he won the elections, Lula was aware of how delicate the relationship with the military was, because never since the dictatorship did they have as much political power as under Bolsonaro. A former army captain, the previous president filled the cabinet with retired generals, doubled the number of military personnel in civilian government jobs and exempted them from pension cuts.

At the start of the transition, Lula did not delay in revealing who would be his Defense Minister. José Múcio, a political veteran well regarded by Bolsonaro and his followers, was one of the first names announced. Although Lula has complained that none of the multiple intelligence bodies alerted him to the coup attempt and that Minister Múcio went so far as to say that the coup camps were “democratic demonstrations”, he has confirmed this in office after a reprimand.

In Lula’s previous stage as president (2003-2010), “there was a kind of truce between the military and the left,” recalls the journalist Victor. He recounts that Lula even received a wave of votes from uniformed officers unhappy with the budget cuts imposed by his predecessor. They maintained a good relationship “thanks to the strategic investments [de los Gobiernos de Lula] in all three weapons. He adds that “this truce began to break down with Dilma [Roussseff], who was a former guerrilla, had less political influence and installed the Truth Commission, which had no power to punish, but was able to investigate the crimes of the dictatorship and point out the guilty. That incited the military.” And there, in the opinion of the author of camouflaged power, the perfect storm takes place: the demonization of politics brings to light the historical anti-communism and anti-leftism of the Armed Forces and Bolsonaro appears as the incarnation of that cocktail. They forge a close alliance.

Lula insists that he wants “a civilized relationship” with the military. This Friday she meets again with the military leadership. “I already told you in the first meeting that I want to strengthen the defense industry of this country,” stressed the president, who has always been more conciliatory than confrontational.

