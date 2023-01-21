For interlocutors, the government’s confidence in General Júlio César de Arruda was shaken after the invasion of the headquarters of the three Powers. The replacement will be the military commander of the Southeast, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva. Amidst a crisis of confidence generated after the invasion of the headquarters of the three Powers in Brasília, the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, resigned this Saturday (21/01) the commander of the Army, General Júlio César de Arruda.

He had been in office for less than a month and will be replaced by the current military commander for the Southeast, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who this week gave a speech in favor of an apolitical and non-partisan Army, in addition to defending respect for the results of the polls.

Interlocutors claim that the government’s confidence in Arruda was shaken after the January 8 coup acts. He had been chosen as commander of the Army on the basis of seniority and took office at the end of December, even before Lula took office, in the expectation that the treatment given to Bolsonaristas encamped would change radically – which did not happen.

On January 6, he was confirmed in office by Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro. Just two days later, the headquarters of the three Powers were attacked by extremist Bolsonarists, in an attempted coup.

distrust

For interlocutors, although the Lula government’s relationship with the Navy and Air Force commands have improved, the same did not occur with the Army. Last week, in an interview with GloboNews, Lula defended the non-politicization of military institutions and regretted that the intelligence services of the Armed Forces and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) had not alerted to the attacks in Brasília.

Earlier, on January 12, the president said that “many people from the Armed Forces” inside the Planalto Palace were colluding with the invasion, reported the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Meeting at the Plateau

On Friday, Arruda, together with the commanders of the Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and of the Air Force, Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, participated in a meeting at the Planalto Palace, with the presence of Lula and José Múcio.

After the meeting, the minister said he did not see the “direct” involvement of the Armed Forces in the invasion of the headquarters of the three Powers, but defended that measures be taken individually against military personnel who eventually participated in the coup attempt and that the three commanders had agreed to this .

