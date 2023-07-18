The meeting included the presidents of Argentina and Colombia, in addition to the Venezuelan vice president; country will have elections in 2024

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday afternoon (July 17, 2023) with the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron; from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; from Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and with the vice-president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodrígues, in Brussels, Belgium, where the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit with the EU (European Union) is taking place. As found out Power360, the objective was to discuss Venezuela, which will undergo presidential elections in 2024. The EU would have asked to monitor the electoral process, but Venezuela barred any electoral observation mission from the bloc. There is an effort by other Latin American countries to make Nicolás Maduro return to the international stage and dialogue with the opposition.

See pictures from the meeting: