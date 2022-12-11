President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is meeting in Brasília with his main assistants to define the number of ministries that the new government will have, in addition to discussing strategies to also see the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution approved in the Chamber of Deputies ( PEC) of the transition and the 2023 Budget. The text received approval from the Senate last Wednesday, 7th, with broad support.

Already present at the meeting are the elected vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB); Senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI); the general rapporteur for the Budget, deputy Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI); the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann; the future chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa; former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT-SP), quoted for the presidency of BNDES, and former minister Fernando Haddad (PT-SP), already confirmed for the Ministry of Finance.

On Friday the 9th, Lula confirmed the appointment of Haddad to the Treasury, Costa to the Civil House, Flávio Dino to the Justice portfolio, José Múcio to Defense and Mauro Vieira to Foreign Affairs. The president-elect should make new announcements after his graduation at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which takes place this Monday, the 12th. .

The transition PEC, as it passed in the Senate, expands the Spending Ceiling – the rule that limits the growth of government expenses to inflation variation – by R$ 145 billion to pay for Bolsa Família. It also removes R$ 23 billion in extraordinary revenues from the ceiling to finance public investments, in addition to allowing the release of the secret budget later this year.