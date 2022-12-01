Trade unionists reiterated their opposition to the return of union tax, but defend a new way of funding unions

O president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Thursday (1st.Dec.2022), at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil🇧🇷, with representatives from 22 trade union centrals. The petista will have a series of meetings throughout the afternoon at the headquarters of the transition. Most of them with congressmen from the Workers’ Party.

“Our main request was the minimum wage, and it is more feasible that at the beginning of the year there is a policy of valuing the minimum wage and that it goes back to what it was, recovery of inflation plus what Brazil has grown in the last 2 years”, the president of the General Union of Workers, Ricardo Patah, told journalists.

Lula arrived at the CCBB in a T-shirt and sneakers for the day’s meetings. She waved to journalists but, again, did not speak to the media. She said she will give an interview this Friday (Dec 2), before going to São Paulo.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1st.Dec.2022 Lula, alongside the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and representatives of trade union centrals at the CCBB

One of the main agendas of workers’ representatives is the return of union dues. Although the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), have promised businessmen that this is not being considered, the reality is that there is interest on the part of the future government to reintroduce some compulsory charge to support unions, even if in another format.

According to Patah, trade unionists reiterated to Lula that they are against the return of the union tax, but defend a new way of funding the unions.

“Any country in the world has a funding policy for the trade union movement. No union lives off the monthly fee alone, that doesn’t exist. We don’t want the previous format, when, if the union did a good job for the category or not, it received it. That’s not what we want.” said the president of UGT.