Brazilian president met with Mark Rutte after G20 meeting in New Delhi (India)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Sunday (September 10, 2023) with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands. The meeting was held after the end of the G20 summit in New Delhi, the capital of India.

According to the Brazilian government, the two discussed the effects of climate change in Brazil and the world. Lula claimed to be “a serious problem”. The environmental issue had already been a topic during Rutte’s visit to Brazil, on May 9.

The two discussed the agreement under construction between Mercosur and the European Union, in addition to defending the energy transition as a topic of cooperation between Brazil and the Netherlands. Biofuels for the maritime sector and low-emission hydrogen have been cited as a possibility.

In the conversation, Lula and the Dutch Prime Minister also discussed the commercial partnership between the 2 countries. The Netherlands is the 4th largest destination for Brazilian exports, behind only the United States, Argentina and China.

According to the Brazilian government, the president “demonstrated satisfaction with Embraer’s choice to supply 5 C-390 aircraft to the Air Force” Dutch.

The meeting also served to discuss the meeting itself, in addition to the Brazilian perspective at the head of the group – Brazil will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024.

On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), President Lula also made mention meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister. “We share the enthusiasm for our speech and objectives as president of the group, highlighting the importance of combating hunger, climate change and new global governance”wrote the Brazilian leader.

