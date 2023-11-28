The meeting took place at the Royal Palace this Tuesday (Nov 28); Mohammed bin Salman said countries are “economic leaders”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh, the country’s capital. The meeting took place at the Al Yamamah Royal Palace and featured an expanded meeting, followed by a private meeting with the prince.

According to the Brazilian government, the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the countries, investments in both directions and opportunities for national companies in the Arab country. Another point was the investment of US$10 billion that the Saudi Sovereign Fund plans to invest in Brazil. Of the total, US$9 billion is expected over the next 7 years.

The Brazilian president cited the rapprochement with Arab countries and Brazil’s potential for the energy transition, in addition to actions to combat the climate crisis. Bin Salman said that Brazil and Saudi Arabia are economic leaders in their regions and stated that this is an “indicator” that a partnership will be “interesting on all sides”.

Here is the record of the meeting made by the president:

This is not the first time that Lula has met with the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia. On September 10, they attended the closing of the G20 summit in India. On that occasion, Planalto had already stated the desire of Saudi representatives to expand investments in Brazil, mainly in the area of ​​oil and gas in green sources.

The visit to the capital of Saudi Arabia is part of the itinerary scheduled before COP28 (United Nations Climate Conference), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which starts on Friday (Dec 1, 2023). Beforehand, the president participates in a forum with businesspeople in Doha, Qatar, on the 5th (30.nov).

WHO IS bin Salman

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is 38 years old and runs the country autocratically. He was Minister of Defense and since September 2022 has assumed the role of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was Mohammed bin Salman who gave jewelry worth an estimated R$5 million to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The pieces would be a gift from Saudi Arabia to both the former Brazilian president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The items were not declared to authorities upon entering Brazil. For this reason, there was a customs hold. The case is rumored and must now be addressed in the testimony of the plea bargain of Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid.

Mohammed bin Salman’s career has gained prominence in recent years because he started to make all the decisions in the country. The prince’s father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is 87 years old and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

At first, the prince’s rise to power was considered positive in international diplomatic circles, which expected a reformist and modernizing mandate. In fact, Mohammed bin Salman (who is also known by the acronym MBS, with the initial letters of his name), reduced the powers of the religious police and decreed the end of the ban on women driving cars. Saudi Arabia also started allowing women in football stadiums.

Saudi Arabia has also attracted the attention of the sporting world – with the support of MBS – for attracting high-level football players to play in the country. Brazilian Neymar Jr. was hired to play in the country.

It turns out that MBS has several controversial stories against him. He was accused in 2018 by the CIA (United States secret service) of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In 2021, a new report from the US government said that the Saudi prince had approved the operation that resulted in Khashoggi’s death – even though in 2019 Saudi Arabia had convicted 5 people for the crime. In December 2022, the US court dismissed the charges against Mohammed bin Salman.

In North American newspapers, MBS is routinely classified as a dictator. Data from European Saudi Organization for Human Rights indicate that Saudi Arabia had 129 people executed per year, from 2015 to 2022, an increase of 82% compared to the period from 2010 to 2014. Human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, report continued violations in Saudi Arabia.