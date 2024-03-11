The head of Petrobras had said this Monday morning (March 11, 2024) that the President of the Republic had not spoken about dividends, but today the PT member said the opposite

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) publicly disavowed the head of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, when giving an interview to SBT. In the conversation with Silvio Santos' broadcaster, the PT member declared that he was not “correct” the state-owned “wanting to distribute R$80 billion” of dividends “when I had to distribute R$45 billion”. He also reported that he had a “serious conversation” with the management of the oil company.

Here is Lula's full statement: “You have to think about the investment and the 200 million Brazilians who are owners or partners in this company. What is not correct is that Petrobras, which had to distribute R$45 billion in dividends, wants to distribute R$80 billion. ER$40 billion more that could have been put aside for investment, doing more research, more ships, more probes… It was not done.”

Earlier, at 11:40 am this Monday, before SBT released Lula's interview, Grupo Globo's news website, the g1had published this news: “Prates says that Lula did not give orders on Petrobras dividends and sees 'a lot of foam' in the discussion”.

In this text, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates stated the following: