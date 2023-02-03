The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Thursday accused his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, for “preparing” the attempted coup perpetrated by thousands of far-right radicals on January 8.

Lula poured out his accusations against Bolsonaro in an interview on ‘RedeTV’ television, which will be broadcast in its entirety on Thursday night and of which a preview was offered on social networks.

That citizen prepared the coup. I am going to say it loud and clear: that citizen prepared the coup

“That citizen prepared the coup. I am going to say it loud and clear: that citizen prepared the coup,” Lula said, referring to Bolsonaro.

Asked for eWhen the interviewer was referring to Bolsonaro, Lula replied: “I am sure that Bolsonaro participated actively and is still trying to participate“.

Lula assured that the Bolsonaristas were plotting to carry out their plans on January 1, the day of his inauguration, “but they realized that it was not possible because there were many police and many people on the street.”

A week later, on January 8, thousands of radical Bolsonaristas invaded the Planalto palace, seat of the Presidency; and the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and the Supreme Court, causing extensive damage to the headquarters of the three powers, in an attempt to force a coup.

The Supreme Court is investigating the serious events as an attempted coup and has included Bolsonaro in the investigations to clarify whether he instigated his supporters to carry out the attacks against the institutions.

At the interview, Lula affirmed that Bolsonaro “has to answer for these crimes” and also said that “he has to be tried” for the accusations of “genocide” for his denialism against vaccines during the pandemic and for the humanitarian crisis affecting the Yanomami indigenous people.

Bolsonaro has been in the United States since December 30two days before leaving the Presidency, and is processing a tourist visa to stay in that country.

The situation of the far-right leader was further complicated this Thursday by statements by Senator Marcos do Val, close to Bolsonaro, who stated on social media that the former president tried to convince him to participate in a coup against Lula.

