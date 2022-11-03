It seems like a game of words or speech of those who don’t accept results. But looking at it from afar, far away, there is a feeling that there is a widespread mistake in PTismo – be it official, militant, academic, editorial, judiciary or prison. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who received more than 60 million votes, won the contest, but he and his gang are mistaken in thinking that they rocked it and that they will land on the Planalto with a blank check. Despite his political merits and his faithful and reconverted followers, Lula won nothing. It was Jair Bolsonaro who lost. Largely for himself, as a consequence of a number of factors ranging from his often irascible temper, insane allies and an addiction to gambling to a permanently inflamed base.

Lula won the election and all the protests that contest the result are nothing more than a combination of dismay and manipulation. Bolsonarism seems not to have understood how giant it came out of these elections. They are so large that although it is impossible to make an honest statement, it is reasonable to estimate that despite having lost, the number of Bolsonaristas is by far greater than that of PT.

The suspicion is based on the fact that Lula did not win for what he is, represents or was. An important part of its electoral capital came from the voter who rejected Bolsonaro. That’s the least bad option. Or even those who, through a disastrous account, bet on the viability of the vice president, former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who has tried twice for the presidency and lost.

In practice, the discussion does not seem to change much about whether Lula won or Bolsonaro who lost. After all, on January 1st, PT will receive the presidential sash and start his third term. The point is that Lula is not above the jerky. He will certainly begin his administration in the same honeymoon mood as in 2002, when the press treated him with great affection.

Bolsonaro was never accepted as president. Much earlier, by the way, still in 2018, the directors of the main media in the country met to discuss how to prevent a possible victory for the then federal deputy, even if it was “pretending to do journalism”. Bolsonaro never understood this and took every bait that was thrown at him and the four years that followed were a real beating.

The indignation and feeling of injustice of Bolsonaristas is well founded. They were mocked. Dehumanized, they were called cattle. Reduced to fascists, they became a kind of coup cancer that needs to be extirpated from Brazilian society.

Stunned by the defeat, Jair Bolsonaro’s voters took to the streets in the vacuum left by the president who remained silent for two days and when he spoke it was not clear enough for his followers. A day later, he had to be explicit. President Bolsonaro understood that despite being full of machinations and injustices, the electoral process is over. It’s time to move on. Lick the wounds, regroup the base and look to the future.

When they take to the streets, close roads and ask for military intervention based on a mistaken interpretation of the Federal Constitution, Bolsonaristas squander their own political and electoral heritage that they showed they had by over 58 million votes, although it is obviously not correct to call everyone who voted for Bolsonaro from bolsonaristas.

Since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the PT and its ilk worked daily to convince half the world that democracy was in danger. And that only they could save Brazil from barbarism. A work of defamation so efficient that it made Bolsonaro so horrendous, that even Lula – who was imprisoned for his central role in the biggest corruption scheme ever discovered – after he got out of jail and had his convictions overturned through a maneuver The legal system has won the sympathy of many people as if known and proven facts had never existed.

But he needs to say in full to those who are being manipulated by uninformed or even malicious people to question the results. There is a very recent example that should serve as a warning. American Donald Trump lost re-election more for his mistakes than for the virtues of Joe Biden, but he came out much better politically than in the victory he won four years earlier. The leader of a movement that would certainly make him a viable candidate and possibly a winner in the 2024 election, Trump preferred to fall into the trap of contesting the results and hanged himself by summoning his supporters to the street and keeping silent as they marched to the Capitol. The result was that in less than two hours everything that was said against him if his government would represent for the implosion of democracy became reality.

There is no point in discussing whether it was a trap or whether there was manipulation of foreign intelligence services through the bizarre figure of QAnon, or whatever. Trump has melted away and much of his reputation and membership in his group has gone into space. The biggest losers were Trump and his supporters. The events in the Capitol began to be treated as a preview of the chaos in post-electoral Brazil. The lesson of Trumpism to Brazil should have been learned, but, it seems, those who are on the streets in Brazil did not understand the error of the Trumpist base and apparently are heading towards the abyss like the Americans who did not understand that, now, like cattle , walked to the slaughterhouse. PT must be loving it.

Finally, those who celebrate organized acting as a parastatal force flirts and stimulates one of the elements of institutional implosion. As much as the State is failing to resolve conflicts, it is from the State that we must demand a return to normality. Nothing is more Chavista than newspapers, journalists and politicians celebrating or normalizing parastatal action as resistance. It recalls the emergence of Bolivarian collectives and militias in Venezuela. I hope it’s just a delusion. Will take.