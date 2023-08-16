Petrobras president confirms that talks with the president, but denies that the PT has interfered in the price increase

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesdenied this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) interfered in the state-owned company’s decision to increase the price of gasoline and diesel by R$0.41 and R$0.78, respectively.

“It is very important to say this: At no time (2x) did President Lula urge us or influence us or suggest any price movement, up, down, to maintain, to give more time, less time”said in an interview with “Jornal das 10”, from the GloboNews.

However, Prates confirmed that he often talks with Lula about topics such as the Brazilian economy and the oil sector. According to him, there is a “coexistence” with the president who is not “disgraceful” and which he doesn’t have “absolutely no embarrassment”.

“There are conversations, but it’s different for you to come and say: ‘I’m the president of the republic and I’m giving orders, suggesting. I think it’s better that you don’t make a move like this or that’. And that was never done. I think President Lula is fully aware of this because he has been living with this Petrobras issue for a long time. He knows Petrobras better than I do”he said.

Petrobras has been criticized in recent weeks for not adjusting the prices practiced in the domestic market to the prices traded internationally. This delay in raising fuel prices resulted in a lag of 45% for gasoline and 31% for diesel, pointed a report by XP Research, released on the 2nd (14.Aug).

The president stated that the new price policy adopted by Petrobras in May after the state-owned company abandoned the PPI (Import Parity Price) is “being efficient” It is “it has already helped a lot to combat volatility”.

“We made a fair fit. I think the policy passed the test […] We are not losing money at all, we would lose if, perhaps, we did not make the adjustment by the end of this week, for example”he said.

In the new model, Petrobras does not fail to consider the international market, but does so based on other references for calculation, in addition to incorporating references from the domestic market. It is considered:

customer alternative cost;

marginal value for Petrobras.

He also informed that 93% of the refineries of the state-owned company are operating. “We are refining exactly what we need to refine. We are using our refining park to the fullest”he said.

In Prates’ analysis, the company expects that, from this month until the end of 2023, there should be an increase in the price of diesel due to the winter in the northern hemisphere and, on the other hand, a drop in gasoline prices.

NOISES WITH SILVEIRA AND FOZ DO AMAZONAS

The president of Petrobras stated that “at the time that Ibama [Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis] he wants” continue the licensing process for test drilling at sea, 179 km off the coast of Amapá, in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin region, the state-owned company will return to the site and carry out the test.

Currently, the autarchy is analyzing Petrobras’ new request, which appealed after Ibama’s refusal. According to the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, who is against exploitation, studies are being reanalyzed “with all exemption”.

Prates also commented on the noise with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraand stated that both talked “because it is not possible to stay that way: each one said one thing when going to the press, it became much louder”.

In June, the Power360 showed that the two were involved in a clash over policies for natural gas. There were 6 demonstrations of differing opinions on the practice of reinjecting gas in the pre-salt wells in 19 days. According to him, the fight was “reconciled” It is “overcome”.

“I recognize and greatly appreciate the concern that Minister Silveira has with the gas issue and we never deny that we have a duty – even as a company, with state control and which is also interested in providing the maximum amount of fuel in general for the Brazilian economy. – that we need to increase the supply of gas”he said.