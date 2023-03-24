“I think the object of questioning was the set of coincidences”, declares the minister

the minister Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Communication) said this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) did not question the Federal Police operation that thwarted the PCC’s plans to attack the senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

Earlier, Lula had said that the case was about “a frame by Moro”. The statement triggered hours of negative news for the president. It also gave the senator, who put the PT supporter in jail when he was a judge, positive exposure in the press.

“In my opinion, the president’s speech never questions the investigation, not least because it was conducted by the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice”said Pepper.

“But I think the object of questioning was the set of coincidences, facts that end up bringing back a whole memory about the method that was used against him [na Lava Jato]. Often, they are the same characters.”declared the minister.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday (22.mar). Who authorized it was Judge Gabriela Hardt, who replaced Moro in Lava Jato when she condemned the current president in the case of the site in Atibaia. That’s why Pepper cites “same characters”.

On the eve of the operation, Lula had said in an interview that, when he was in prison, he wanted to “fuck” I live. Afterwards, the senator went on to say that the president’s speeches expose his family.

“Much more than as a president, as a human being, his feeling of doubt and indignation is natural. If they did it for him so many times”said Paulo Pimenta.

Lula is in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday. He went to visit the construction of the Navy’s nuclear submarine, the works at the National Museum and participate in an act with the culture sector.

Planalto’s assessment is that the agenda had everything to provide the president with a day of positive news, but the statement about Moro prevented any of these actions from having repercussions on public opinion.

The petista will return to Brasília on the night of this Thursday and will have a meeting with allies on the morning of Friday (24.Mar). It is possible that a way to mitigate the damage caused by the declaration will be discussed.

The expectation in the government is that the trip to China, in the next few days, will make the subject lose strength. Lula leaves for the Asian country on Saturday (25.mar).

There, he will have a series of appointments with Chinese authorities, such as President Xi Jinping, and businessmen. Should announce commercial agreements and investments in Brazil.