President of Petrobras said that the promise was to “Brazilianize” prices, but also without completely detaching from the international market

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesstated on Monday night (2.Oct.2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not promise that fuel prices would not rise under his government, but rather that he would “Brazilianize” the values. “He (Lula) never promised that the price would never go up again: ‘I’m going to be elected and the price of fuel will never go up again’. Maybe he didn’t say that it should completely detach from the international price. That would be foolhardy. We not only import part of the product but we are part of the international community. What he promised, and was fulfilled, was that we will have a national pricing policy so that we can mitigate volatility”, said Prates andm interview with the program Roda Vivafrom the TV Culturawhen asked about the increase in the price gap with the rise in the price of a barrel of oil.