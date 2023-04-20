(Corrects typo in name of former GSI minister)

By Eduardo Simões

(Reuters) – The minister of the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, said on Thursday that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had not had access before Wednesday to the images showing the now former GSI minister. Gonçalves Dias inside the Planalto Palace in the midst of the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

In an interview with GloboNews, Pimenta stated that Lula was previously informed that the images did not exist and that Dias’ dismissal was a decision made by the reserve general himself after a meeting with the president.

