the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) denied this Thursday (10.Nov.2022) that the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will be a minister in his government. The former governor of São Paulo was among those quoted to take over the Ministry of Finance.

“I insisted on putting Alckmin as coordinator of the transition so that no one would think that the coordinator will be a minister. He does not run for ministerial position because he is going to be vice president of the Republic”said.

Watch Lula’s speech in full (55min50s):

PT spoke to political allies at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), where the Lula government’s transition team is located. According to Lula, the transition commission “does not decide anything”🇧🇷

“The transition commission will carry out a survey of the country’s situation, from which we will discuss and make some decisions to start the process of changing the country”he added.