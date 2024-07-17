In an interview with “TV Record”, the PT member stated that he is aware of the responsibility of the position, but that he is the one who has the right to nominate

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) that it still does not have a name for the next president of the BC (Central Bank) and also does not know when it should make the nomination.

The PT member criticized the fact that there are many “guessers” about who he should nominate to be the new head of the monetary authority from 2025, when his term ends. Roberto Campos Neto.

“What I find funny about politics is the amount of people who give their opinion on things they shouldn’t give their opinion on. In politics and football coaches, everyone gives their opinion. Everyone would score a penalty goal, everyone would score a free kick goal. In practice, it’s not like that. In practice, I have the right to choose the president of the Central Bank.”declared Lula in an interview with Record Newspaperfrom the Record.

The head of the federal executive branch once again said that, in his first terms, a law was not needed for the Central Bank to be independent. He also mentioned that his president of the Central Bank was a member of the PSDB. Henry Meirelles.

Lula stated that he will choose the “right name, right time”. He stated that he was aware of the responsibility of the position and that he had the patience and tranquility to make the nomination. In recent weeks, there has been talk of the possibility of Lula bringing forward his nomination to August 2024.

“There is no set time to nominate. There is no set name yet. There are a lot of good people, there are a lot of suggestions. A lot of names come to me. You know that everyone likes to nominate a name. I am very patient, very calm because I know what the Central Bank represents, I know the responsibility.”said the president.

For the PT member, inflation is “totally” controlled in Brazil – unlike the interest rate. He stated that he has not yet done everything that Brazilians need, but that the country is better than when he took office.

“We are far from doing everything that people need, but if we compare it to what it was like 17 months ago and we look at Brazil today, people are even smiling again”said Lula.