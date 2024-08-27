Nicaraguan President also criticizes Colombian Chief Executive Gustavo Petro, calling him “poor”

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Sandinista National Liberation Front, left) criticized the position of the presidents this Monday (Aug 26, 2024) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, in relation to the Venezuelan elections of July 28. The opposition accuses fraud in the reelection of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

The Sandinista leader, allied with the Chavista, stated that Lula “lower yourself” when demanding the electoral records of the Venezuelan presidential election and called Petro (Human Colombia, left) “poor” for allegedly competing with the PT member to represent the interests of the United States in Latin America.

“The way Lula has behaved regarding the victory of the legitimate president of Venezuela is shameful, shameful, repeating the slogans of the Yankees, the Europeans, the debased governments of Latin America.”he stated during the virtual summit of ALBA-TCP Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty).

Ortega’s statements come after Brazil and Colombia release on Saturday (24 August) a joint statement on the electoral process in Venezuela in which they demand data “verifiable” of the July 28 election.

Despite criticism from the Sandinista, Petro and Lula’s statement demands little from Venezuela. They do not condemn the embarrassment that the Chavista regime imposes on González for being subpoenaed to testify to explain why he showed ballot papers, which are public, and they also completely ignore the Maduro government’s threats to the opposition.

Previously, the Brazilian and Colombian governments also considered proposing new elections in Venezuela to resolve the electoral impasse between Maduro and the opposition-backed candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

However, the Chavista regime and the opposition rejected the idea of ​​a new election.

LULA AND ORTEGA

Presidents Lula and Daniel Ortega had a long-standing relationship, but recently the Brazilian began to criticize the Nicaraguan for his authoritarian measures and the relationship between the two became strained.

In an interview with foreign journalists in Managua on July 22, Lula said that Ortega had not answered his phone calls since June of the previous year.