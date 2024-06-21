President states that the bench needs to have courage to face the project that equates the practice with the crime of homicide

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Friday (June 21, 2024) that the government’s support base in Congress takes a stand against the PL (bill) 1,904 of 2024which equates abortion after 22 weeks of gestation to the crime of homicide.

“We have to face this debate, we have to discuss this debate. I have been telling the bench that defends the government that it cannot be afraid. We have to debate, we have to have the courage to discuss and disagree”said in a radio interview Mirante News FMfrom Maranhão.

In the interview, the PT member once again classified the “anti-abortion” PL as a “insanity” and criticized the author of the project, federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ).

“This madness of the guy who talked about abortion is such an insane thing. For a citizen to create an idea of ​​someone who was a victim of rape being caught rather than the guy who committed the rape is unthinkable for a person of sound mind”he stated.

Lula took the opportunity to resume the discussion of prisoners’ “leavings” to visit family members and defended temporary release as a form of recovery and reintegration into society.

“The family is the elementary basis for building a democratic society, and if you have a son in prison, a sister in prison, or a brother in prison, a father in prison… If this guy didn’t commit a heinous crime, didn’t commit rape, what’s the point? What’s the problem with this guy who’s serving time coming to visit his family so his family can help him recover?”He asked.

Earlier, the president stated that the overturning of the presidential veto on the “saidinhas” PL was not a defeat for him, but for a part of the population.

“People say that Lula lost the veto on nights out. It was a unipersonal decision, my moral decision. I knew that all the deputies wanted me not to veto because there are going to be elections, a delicate topic”said the president in an interview with radio Quite.