President said he wants to present a proposal at the UN assembly in September, and that researchers will not be left without resources if they have good projects

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded on Thursday (March 7, 2024) that Brazilian researchers and scientists develop an artificial intelligence policy “genuinely Guarani” or “yanomami”. He promised to allocate resources for the development of projects and said he wanted to present proposals when he goes to the UN General Assembly in September.

“It’s time for you to challenge the President of the Republic. Make a proposal, something that is feasible, something that Brazil can present to the world. One thing we can say: 'we have a genuinely Guarani AI policy. It may be Yanomami, but it must be our intelligence”, he said.

The president made the statement during a meeting of the National Science and Technology Council, held at Palácio do Planalto. The meeting was closed and Lula's speech was released by the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat later.

Lula told the researchers present to make the most of his administration because “they will never have the freedom to think and act” than in his government.

The president reported that many of the conversations he participates in abroad and in Brazil deal with the urgency of advancing artificial intelligence policies. He said the country cannot be left behind by nations like the United States and China in the future.

“I hear people talking about artificial intelligence every day. A country that has so many intelligent people like that. I know this took over all the debates. There is no debate that I go to, here in Brazil or abroad, that does not include the issue of AI”, he said.

Lula guaranteed that, if there are good projects for the sector, there will be no lack of resources. “When we have concrete proposals, Luciana [Santos, ministra de Ciência e Tecnologia] He will certainly say he has no money. She will talk to Haddad and he will say that we have to take the fiscal framework into account. But let me tell you something: there is no chance that you will have a good project and we won't find the money. The speech doesn’t make the money, but the project makes money”, he said.

In the morning, Lula had said that, when the government has more money, it will be necessary to discuss with Congress a change in the public spending limit. He said there is growth in federal revenue.

Even with the expectation of higher revenue than expected, the government is still discussing how much it will or will not have to contingency from the Budget to stay within the primary deficit target.