The president thanked the vice-governor, Marilisa Boehm, who attended the inauguration of the Greater Florianópolis (SC) Ring Road

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded the presence of the governor this Friday (9.Aug.2024) Jorginho Mello (PL) at the inauguration of the Greater Florianópolis (SC) Ring Road. He thanked the State’s Vice Governor, Marilisa Boehm, who attended the ceremony. Mello is in Espírito Santo for a meeting of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium.

“I don’t know this governor who is here, so I can’t say anything bad about him, but he missed the opportunity to participate in the inauguration of the most important project in the state of Santa Catarina. I can’t understand it.”declared the PT member.

Mello is an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but Lula said he invited him to the event and that he would not censor anything in his speech.

“The governor can see that if he came here, he would be treated with respect and would make the speech he wanted to make. No one would control what he said, and the mayor would do the same. Unfortunately, there are people who think small.people who act small and do not see the needs of the Brazilian people”he said.

In a video released this Friday, Jorginho Mello said that there is no need to inaugurate a work that the Union “didn’t put in a penny”. He stated that the work had been at a standstill for over a decade and that he would like the federal government to go to Santa Catarina to inaugurate federal works and not this bypass.

Lula criticizes Bolsonaro and the elite

The president took advantage of his speech to criticize previous administrations, saying that the State of Santa Catarina could be better than it is currently.

“I am sad because this State here could have evolved much more, it could have grown much more if the federal government had the idea that the role of the government is not to spread fake news, not to talk nonsense, it is to govern and make things happen in the country.”he said.

Lula also stated that he announced projects in adversary states, such as São Paulo. He then repeated his criticisms of the Brazilian elite.

“My return to the Presidency of the Republic is to prove once again that a metalworker is more competent to govern than the narrow-minded and conservative elite that we have had governing this country”he said.