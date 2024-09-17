At the Apex ceremony, the president said that “even” his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, had spoken enthusiastically at the event

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) charged this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto speak “with enthusiasm” at the events.

The statement was made during the signing ceremony of agreements between Apex (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses), at the Planalto Palace. According to the PT member, “until” the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) was enthusiastic when speaking at the event.

“Every time Haddad is going to speak, I say: ‘You have to speak with enthusiasm’. Even Alckmin was enthusiastic today, I called him into my office and said: ‘You have to speak believing in what you are saying’. If you speak with your eyes down, it is because you do not believe in what you are saying.”declared Lula.

This is not the first time that Lula has publicly demanded that ministers act. In April, the president said that it was difficult to do politics when one does not have a majority in Congress and demanded that Haddad and Alckmin talk more with the Legislature.

“I think we have to enjoy doing this, whoever doesn’t like it, doesn’t get into politics. […] IThis means that Alckmin has to be more agile, he has to talk more. Haddad has to, instead of reading a book, spend a few hours talking in the Senate, in the Chamber. It’s difficult, but we can’t complain because politics is exactly like that. Either you do it this way or you don’t enter politics.”he said at the time.