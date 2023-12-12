In his weekly program, the president stated that the population needs to identify what the government does

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) that the Ministry of Health effectively publicize federal actions in the sector so that the population identifies them as the responsibility of their government. For the head of the Executive, many programs financed by the Executive are confused with city hall actions.

“One thing that bothers me is that we launched a health program there at the Palácio [do Planalto]. I don't know what happens after we launch. I don't know which way this is going. I know that when we launch it, it takes a while for it to take effect. My question is when we are going to communicate it to people. They don't know. Often not even the agents know. The federal government pays the salary, but the city halls are the ones who hire. How do they know they are linked to the ministry?” he said.

Lula made the statement on his weekly virtual program “Conversation with the President”. The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participated in this edition.

In the conversation, Lula asked the minister that, whenever the ministry makes a decision, it will need to be communicated “automatically” by all health agents in the country. “It is important that we create a system in which the federal government, when creating a new attitude in health, everyone automatically receives this message so that it can work”, he said.

The president praised the SUS (Unified Health System), which he said had been “stunned” until the covid-19 pandemic, and defended more investments in philanthropic hospitals. “It was during the pandemic that the SUS showed its importance, its value, and the heroism of its employees. This is all now being perfected,” he said.

Trindade stated that the Farmácia Popular program, which provides medicines free of charge, has 11 types of medicines being distributed in its network. According to the minister, the program also increased the number of cities served, adding 180 municipalities to the network, especially in the North and Northeast.