Executives met with the president for around 2h30 to present the results for 2023 and projections for 2024

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (March 8, 2024) with the presidents of public banks to report on the results obtained in 2023 and projections for 2024. The head of the Executive demanded an increase in the supply of credit and of the positive results of the institutions. The executives also emphasized the alignment in operations between the banks.

“It was a meeting to provide accounts for 2023 and present a balance sheet for 2024”, said Carlos Vieira, president of Caixa Econômica Federal at the end of the meeting. The meeting, held at Palácio do Planalto, lasted around 2h30.

According to Tarciana Medeiros, president of Banco do Brasil, Lula asked for an increase in the supply of credit to expand access to social programs. “The president brought to us the need to keep the bank strong, with interesting results, taking care of the country and taking care of credit. He always tries to find out how credit is going for family farming, for agriculture, for Minha Casa, Minha Vida, how the releases from public banks are progressing”, he said.

Paulo Câmara, president of Banco do Nordeste, said that the president also demanded better financial results for 2024. “[Lula disse que] public banks need to grow more and reach priority audiences. In the case of Banco do Nordeste, we have a vocation for microcredit and micro and small businesses, so expanding these conditions and working on what is strategic for creating jobs and income in the Northeast”he said.

The executive highlighted the priority that, according to him, Lula has given to public banks in his government. “Public banks had a difficult time during the last government, especially because there were even eyes on the importance of these banks. And President Lula wants to strengthen public banks”, he said.

According to Câmara, he and the other executives highlighted to the president the joint actions of the institutions. “Public banks are talking a lot. We have to work, talking a lot and without overlapping tasks, to reach more locations, with more activities and each one respecting the other’s competence”, he said.

