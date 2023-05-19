Chief of Defense was meeting with ministers Rui Costa, Flávio Dino, Waldez Góes, Luiz Marinho and Jader Filho

The former head of CMP (Military Command of the Planalto) General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes stated on Thursday (May 18, 2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded the presence of the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, during an action in front of the Army’s HQ (Headquarters), in Brasília, on the night of the 8th of January.

“Is Minister Múcio there with you?”, Lula would have asked during a conversation with the then head of the CMP. In response, Dutra denied the minister’s presence at the site. “Should be”said the president who, according to the general, ended the call afterwards.

The report was made during a session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the CL-DF (Federal District Legislative Chamber) which investigates the extremist acts of the 8th of January. Also according to Dutra, Múcio arrived at the headquarters of the Planalto Military Command afterwards, where he participated in a meeting with other members of the government.

To the “Jornal Nacional” of the TV GloboMúcio’s advisory stated that, at the time of Lula’s call with General Dutra, the Minister of Defense was meeting with other government ministers at the Planalto Palace.

Videos recorded by cameras on the building’s closed circuit on January 8 show Múcio talking to the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costaand Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino. Also appearing in the records are the heads of the Cities folders (Jader Filho); Work (Luiz Marinho); and Integration and Regional Development (Waldez Goes). Watch it here.

O Power360 also sought advice from José Múcio on Thursday (May 18) from 9:56 pm to 10:48 pm to obtain a position from the Minister of Defense regarding the report made by General Dutra. Contacts were made by email, telephone and message via Whatsapp.

Until the conclusion and publication of this text, no clarification was received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include Mucio’s statement regarding the case.

THE GENERAL’S CONNECTION WITH LULA

In his testimony, Dutra said that the conversation took place after he asked the former head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Gonçalves Dias to call Lula.

The former head of the Planalto Military Command said he wanted to explain to the president that, at that moment, the operation to remove the people who were camped in front of the Army HQ “had a high degree of risk”.

Furthermore, the general reported that G. Dias stated that Lula he was “very angry” and wanted them to come in to demobilize the camp set up on the site.

Afterwards, the former head of the GSI would have passed the cell phone to the president to speak directly with the then head of the CMP. In the call, Lula said that they were “criminals” is that “all” who were in camps in front of the Army HQ were to be arrested.

“President, no one has any doubts about that. We are all outraged. will all be arrested […] We are all at the same pace. We are all equally outraged. They will be arrested, but so far, we’re just lamenting the damage to property. If we go in now, without planning, we could end this night in blood.”replied the general.

Lula then said that if what Dutra mentioned happened, “it would be a tragedy”, and ordered the general to isolate the place and arrest “everyone” the next day, on January 9th.

According to Dutra, after the call with the president, there was a meeting in which the Ricardo Cappelli, former federal intervenor in the DF, the then commander of the Army, General Júlio César Arruda, in addition to Múcio, Flávio Dino and Rui Costa. The 3 ministers, who were in the Planalto before, arrived at the place together.

