Brazilian Chief Executive has been in Portugal since Friday (April 21); on Tuesday (April 25), he will travel to Spain

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) awarded this Saturday (April 22, 2023) the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, with the Order of the Southern Cross. The honor is granted by Brazil to foreign authorities. The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, received the Grand Cross of the Order of Rio Branco. They met at the Palace of Belém, seat of the presidency of the Republic of Portugal. Afterwards, both spoke and answered questions from journalists.