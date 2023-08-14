Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 18:58

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted, this Sunday (13), on a social network, about the dimension of the challenge that is to protect the Amazon rainforest. “Protecting the forest is really a huge challenge. The Amazon Summit brought together countries in the region in an unprecedented way. It was one more step on a path to transform the region with a model that combines sustainable development and environmental preservation”.

Lula referred to the meeting with heads of state from Amazonian countries, the Amazon Summit, held last week in Belém. His post this Sunday was a response to a message from American actor, filmmaker and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo, to president, on the same social network. In it, the actor criticized the lack of concrete goals to protect the region, at the end of the meeting between heads of state of the eight Amazonian countries.

Environmental entities had already criticized the lack of targets for deforestation in the Bethlehem Declaration, the summit’s final document. These entities also questioned the lack of practical solutions to avoid climate change.

Lula’s answer ends up being both for the actor and for the entities. The president defended the effectiveness of the document and stated that it serves as a “starting point” in the forest protection dialogue.

“In the Declaration of Belém, we established a series of commitments, such as a security plan that will create river and land bases. Security to protect our biome. It is the starting point for building a consensus around the protection of the Amazon. And the countries of South America are aware of this importance”.

The Amazon Summit took place on the 8th and 9th of August and brought together heads of state and representatives of the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), an organization created in 1978, which had gone 14 years without a meeting. Formed by Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, ACTO forms the only socio-environmental bloc in Latin America.