By Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended on Saturday, for the first time, the creation of a single currency in Latin America as part of the expansion of relations between the countries in the region.

“We are going to re-establish our relationship with Latin America. And God willing, we will create a currency in Latin America, because there is no such thing as depending on the dollar,” Lula said in a speech at the PSOL Electoral Congress, in which the party declared its support for Lula’s candidacy for the presidency in the election of October.

Lula leads the race for the Planalto Palace according to all polls, ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election.

The idea of ​​a single Latin American currency is defended by economist Gabriel Galípolo, former president of Banco Fator, who has collaborated with Lula’s government program. Led to collaborate with the party by PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, the economist is not affiliated, but has been participating in the preparation of the thematic section on monetary policy of the government plan.

In a recent article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, signed by the economist and the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad –today the PT candidate for state government– both defended the single currency, in a model similar to the European euro, as a way to increase regional integration and strengthen the region’s monetary independence.

Lula’s government plan is not yet ready and should only be finalized in the next few months, so there is still no definition of what should actually be included in the final text. However, the public defense made by the former president indicates that he has already bought the idea, even if it is for the distant future.

The proposal was also defended by the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in August 2021. Guedes said at the time that a single currency for Mercosur would enable greater integration and a free trade area, and would create a currency that could be a of the “five or six relevant currencies in the world”.

