





BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), placed first in the polls for voting intentions in the dispute for the Planalto Palace, defended on Tuesday that gas should become part of the basic food basket, and promised who will work to reduce inflation and interest rates if elected.

Commenting on the granting of Emergency Aid until December, which he considered an electoral maneuver by president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula recommended that the population accept the money and use it, as well as the so-called gas voucher.

“He (Bolsonaro) has now decided to give the gas voucher… it’s not just now that people can’t buy gas. In fact, gas will have to be part of this country’s basic food basket,” Lula said at an event in Campina Grande, Paraíba.

Lula also promised an annual increase in the minimum wage above inflation and readjustments to organized categories.

He also repeated that public companies such as Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal will not be privatized, in addition to warning that he will regain “control” over Petrobras.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)








