The primary result was negative at 60.98 billion in the month, according to data from the National Treasury; It is the 2nd worst result in the historical series

O president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) the public accounts surplus. “You always have to be careful that you cannot spend more than you earn, this is liquid, this applies to my family, this applies to you […] and it applies to everyone who has responsibility”he stated in an interview with UOL.

However, despite the declaration, the primary deficit grew 30.40% in May 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, considering inflation. The balance was negative in R$60.98 billion in the period, the worst result since the pandemic. The data was released by National treasure.

Below is what Lula said:



Reproduction/X @LulaOficial – 26.jun.2024 The PT team shared the statement on Lula’s X (former Twitter) profile during the interview

The primary result is formed by the balance between tax revenue and public expenditure. It does not consider the payment of interest on the debt.

From January to May, the government had a deficit of R$29.08 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation. In the same period last year, a surplus of R$3.20 billion was recorded.