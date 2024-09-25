Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 21:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the regulation of gambling in Brazil and said that poor people are getting into debt through online gambling. According to the head of the Executive, if there is no regulation, “we will have casinos operating in the kitchen of every home”.

“What we are seeing in a country like Brazil is a game of chance. Brazil has always been against casinos, any type of gambling. Today, through a cell phone, gambling is inside the family home, in the living room,” said the PT member during a meeting in Defense of Democracy, Combating Extremism, this Tuesday, the 24th, in New York.

“We are noticing in Brazil that the poorest people are getting into debt trying to make money by betting. And this is a problem that we will have to regulate because otherwise, soon we will have casinos operating in the kitchen of every home,” he added.

In his speech, Lula admitted that the government is discussing proposing a bill that would prohibit the use of cell phones in classrooms in public and private schools in the country. According to the Ministry of Education, the proposal will be presented to the National Congress in October.

The president acknowledged that the debate will be “difficult” and joked about the situation: “I have said that maybe I will be the president who will have a march by 6-year-old boys.” The PT member said, however, that the discussion on the topic will be conducted in a transparent manner with society and will include consultations with experts.

Lula took advantage of the topic to once again criticize businessman Elon Musk: “We need to have universal regulation because, suddenly, you have a citizen who has become the richest in the world who dares to challenge the Constitution of countries that do not agree with him,” he commented.

The meeting organized by the president of Brazil and the prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, to discuss democracy in New York attracted four left-wing leaders (in addition to Lula and Sánchez) and two liberals. No conservative heads of state or government spoke.

Lula said that it will not be possible to produce a document from the meeting “because it is not possible to create a document and approve it.” He then said that a note signed by him and Sánchez will be released to summarize what was discussed at the meeting.