President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated, this Tuesday (12), in the second plenary meeting of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development (CDESS), the Council. During the meeting, several working groups presented the main results and recommendations discussed throughout the year, which include a series of measures that depend on public resources, in areas such as agriculture, childhood, the environment and renewable energy.

When citing the proposals presented, Lula asked for an economic feasibility study and argued that the country should not fail to resolve its historical problems due to a lack of public investment.

“We need to do an economic feasibility study of how much investment will be needed for us to put in place these wonderful things that you have detected need to be done for Brazil to succeed. How much will it cost us to make this investment?”, said President Lula. “It’s not a market decision, it’s not just a fiscal issue. It’s up to us to discuss, in this council, which country we want for the next decade. Because if this country needs to take on debt to grow, what is the problem? What’s the problem with taking out debt to produce a productive asset for this country?”, he added.

“Because that’s where the political decision comes in. If we are going to say, as has historically been said, 'it's very expensive'. And we don't ask how much it costs not to do things at the right time. We could have solved many problems, but everything is very expensive and we can't do it. How much did it cost this country not to make decisions at the right time? How much it cost this country not to do things correctly when the economy grew 14% per year in the 1970s”, insisted the president.

Among the working groups that presented results, the proposals deal with topics such as recovery of degraded areas, creation of an integrated policy for early childhood, launch of a set of high-impact technology hubs, measures to access credit for micro and small businesses companies less concentrated in large urban centers, investments in energy transition and protection of the Amazon, and tackling inequalities.

Created 20 years ago, but with activities interrupted by previous governments, the Council was reinstalled this year to debate issues of interest to the population and propose public policies for the federal government. It is made up of President Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Minister of Institutional Relations Alexandre Padilha, and 246 other members of society.

According to minister Alexandre Padilha, who coordinates the collegiate, there were more than 100 meetings of the Council's working groups. He also spoke about the reversal of unfavorable economic expectations for the country.

“Brazil, after seven years, will end 2023 with three things happening at the same time, which did not happen in this country seven years ago: economic growth of 3%, controlled inflation and falling unemployment, with a rate of 7.6% , less than 8%”, he declared.