12/19/2023 – 9:49

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, and said that she does not need a position to be important in the government. According to Lula, Janja is a “political agent” and has a say in the conduct of the federal government.

“Janja gives me confidence, certainty, gives me an idea of ​​the things I'm going to do, gives advice, this is important, having someone to share your daily anxieties”, declared the president in the live broadcast on social media Conversation with the president this Tuesday, 19. Janja participated in the live alongside the Chief Executive.

Lula said he told Janja that she cannot be a “traditional first lady, as the first lady has always been”. “That woman who accompanies her husband, does things right, has a visitation policy”, exemplified the PT member.

“She is a political agent, she was before I met her, she continues to be when I met her”, he said. “That's why I said: you do what you want. She doesn't need a position to be important, she doesn't need a position to do the work she wants to do. If she wants to visit someone, a State, visit the hospital, she does whatever she wants,” she added.