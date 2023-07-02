Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/01/2023 – 18:34

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, this Saturday (1st), that it is necessary to guarantee the practice of sports to women in the same proportion that is offered to men. “In schools, there has to be space for football,” he defended. “You have to choose what you want to practice, and the school has to adapt to the will and needs of the students who want to practice soccer”, said Lula to the players of the Brazilian women’s soccer team.

He was at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, for the team’s training and wished them good luck in the World Cup, which starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. This Sunday (2), the arena will be the stage for the last friendly match of the Brazilian team before the competition.

Related news:

“I dream that one day women’s football can fill stadiums like men’s football. It is a job of politicizing society, it is a job of publicizing, it is a job of convincing”, pointed out Lula, adding that it is also necessary to guarantee equal pay for all players, men and women.

According to the president, the Brazilian volleyball teams, for example, both male and female, had an “exuberant rise” due to the large investments. “In football it has to be like this,” he said.

In March, Lula signed a decree creating the National Strategy for the Development of Women’s Football in the country. The program, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Sport, provides for measures to promote the development of professional and amateur football, expansion of investments and technical training for girls and women in the soccer market.

Cup in Brazil

The government is also campaigning for the 2027 Women’s World Cup occur in Brazil. According to Lula, the country has quality structure and stadiums to host the competition, the same ones built for the men’s World Cup in 2014.

The president stated that he was “frustrated” with the events leading up to that year’s competition. At the time, thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in violent protests in several cities against spending on the event. According to Lula, however, corruption in stadium construction has never been proven, despite complaints and investigations.

In 2017, for example, the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro filed a lawsuit asking that around R$ 200 million be returned to the public coffers for suspicion of overbilling in the Maracanã works. In the Federal District, the Federal Police indicted two former governors for their involvement in a overbilling of the Mané Garrincha Stadium works.

“The year 2013 was hell in this country, and the World Cup was trivialized, because not even the sponsors advertised the World Cup properly. It was a World Cup with no atmosphere, very negative. Everything was said that there was corruption in the states, and corruption was not proved. It’s been 10 years since the World Cup, and in no state has corruption been proven, but accusations have happened. This time it looks like it’s going to be easier, because we don’t have to spend money to build a stadium anymore”, he said.

training visit

The selection enters the field this Sunday (2) against Chile, at 10:30 am. Lula does not accompany the game because he travels to Salvador for the commemorations of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia, an event that marks the definitive departure of the Portuguese army from the then province, in July 1823.

On today’s visit to the national team’s training camp, the president was accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and by the Ministers of Sports, Ana Moser; of Women, Cida Gonçalves; and Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, in addition to the ministers of the General Secretariat, Marcio Macêdo, and of the Social Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta.

Lula and Janja won personalized selection t-shirts. The president was also presented with the black uniform, produced for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) campaign against racism.

When announcing the summoning of the 26 athletes who will go to the world cup, the coach of the women’s team, Pia Sundhage, evaluated that the selection has real chances of win the title. The World Cup will be played from July 20th in Australia and New Zealand.























