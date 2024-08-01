BC maintains Selic at 10.5% per year; the president says that the decision does not depend on the government, but that “he will also succeed”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024) once again the reduction of the interest rate. The statement, however, was made shortly before the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) announces the unanimous decision to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year. This is the 2nd meeting in a row in which the level remains unchanged.

“Today, we have the lowest level of unemployment, inflation is under control, we just need to reduce the interest rate, which does not depend only on the government, but which we will also achieve”, said Lula in a speech in Cuiabá (MT).

The president participated in the handover of expansion and modernization works at four airports in Mato Grosso. The federal government invested R$570 million in the Cuiabá International Airport (Marechal Rondon) and in the terminals of Sinop (Presidente João Batista Figueiredo), Rondonópolis (Maestro Marinho Franco) and Alta Floresta (Piloto Osvaldo Marques).

SELIC REMAINS AT 10.5%

The PT member’s statement was made about 10 minutes before the central bank announce the Copom decision. The monetary authority has once again made a technical decision. The uncertainties of external monetary policy and greater caution regarding inflation in Brazil motivated the opinion of the directors of the autarchy. Here is the full (PDF – 60 kB) of the press release.

The Selic is the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy. It directly influences the rates that will be charged on loans, financing and investments. In the financial market, it impacts the return on investments.